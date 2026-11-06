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Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to end routine patrols in Whitewater Township
By Brooklyn Andres,8 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will stop providing routine patrols in Whitewater Township starting Jan. 1 due to the lack of a formal police services contract. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Wednesday that the sheriff’s office will alter how policing is conducted within township limits. McGuffey...