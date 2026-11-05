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Well Go USA drops ALL-NEW TRAILER for FISTS ON A PLANE: WINGS OF DREAD
By Vic,6 days ago
ALLEN, TEXAS (November 3, 2026) – The web movie action dream team of Qin Pengfei (co-director, (Fight Against Evil, Eye for an Eye) and Ashton Chen (co-director & star, Ip Man 2, Blade of Fury) reunite for the close-quarters martial arts combat epic FISTS ON A PLANE: WINGS OF DREAD, debuting on Digital November from Well Go USA Entertainment. Chen stars as a Chinese Air Marshal returning from his honeymoon who must fight a group of hijackers in a life-and-death struggle at 30,000 feet, using a mixture of Chinese Kung-Fu with Silat. Action icon Iko Uwais (The Raid franchise) brings the hand-to-hand combat and bone-crushing martial arts actionto a rare villain role, with a cast which also includes Qu Jingjing (Tibetan Raiders), Nita Hsia Jo-Yen (Anaconda), Hong Shuang (Secret Pursuit), Ren Tianye (Battlefield: Fall of the World), Gao Yi (Eye for an Eye), Huang Tao (Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms), and Liu Fengchao (The Butcher’s Blade). FISTS ON A PLANE: WINGS OF DREAD will debut on the streaming service Hi-YAH! December 4.