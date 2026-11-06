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Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education: Board Dynamics and the Architecture of Productive Dissent
By Frank L. Cahill,8 days ago
PARSIPPANY – Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education October 29, 2026. Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill previously served as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Immediate Past Governor of NJ District Kiwanis International, President Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, President Parsippany Community Professionals and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.