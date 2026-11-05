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Grand Game Awards 2026 Officially Reveals Its International Jury Panel
By Vic,6 days ago
Algeria, November 5th: Grand Game Awards is proud to officially unveil the Jury Panel for its 4th Edition, taking place on December 17, 2026. Continuing its commitment to recognizing the diversity and global reach of the video game industry, Grand Game Awards brings together an international jury composed of 99 gaming media outlets, platforms, content creators, and industry voices representing different regions across the world.