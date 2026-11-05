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Big Texas Comicon 2026 Was Bigger and Better
By Cesar Soto,8 days ago
Big Texas Comicon returned to San Antonio October 9th-11th at the Henry B. González Convention Center downtown for another year of celebrity appearances, panels, and cosplayers, all coming together with fans to celebrate the movies and shows they love. This was my second year attending the convention, and I was really excited to be back for the panels and celebrities announced this year, as well as the new additions the convention had in store to make the experience even better.