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PAL Working With Finch State Field Hockey to Launch New Field Hockey Division
By Frank L. Cahill,8 days ago
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Athletic League (PAL) plans to establish a new Field Hockey Division as part of its continued commitment to expanding youth athletic opportunities throughout Parsippany and the surrounding communities. The PAL is working alongside Finch State Field Hockey and its founder, Mohammad Ali Rahman,...