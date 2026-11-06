undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ga.’s newly flipped utility commission targets power bills, shutoffs, data centers
By Abby Kousouris,8 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democrats will hold majority control of the Georgia Public Service Commission for the first time in 30 years following Tuesday’s election, shifting power on the five-member constitutional board that regulates Georgia Power and sets residential electric rates. According to state election returns, the political shift...
1