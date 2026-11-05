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Casino Heist and European Casino Map Coming to Battlefield 6
7 days ago
A new Casino Heist limited-time event and a new map, European Casino, are coming very soon to Battlefield 6. This new content is expected to arrive beginning on November 10. Casino Heist will be a limited-time event that focuses on Contracts, "DOUGH," and a variety of event rewards. Contracts range from capturing an objective, eliminating enemies, supporting teammates, dealing damage, or completing general REDSEC activities. In Casino Heist, several contracts can be active at once, meaning that just a single engagement could be incredibly rewarding.