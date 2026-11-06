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THE BOUTIQUE STATION IN PETERSON AND BOUTIQUE STATION TOO IN CALEDONIA – MAKING FRIENDS FEEL FABULOUS WITH THE PERFECT FIT
By Artist,7 days ago
The Boutique Station in Peterson, MN is known for their trendy, affordable clothing in sizes Extra Small through 3XL. The shop is a really cool old gas station 4 miles west of Rushford on Highway 16. Right next door is the Second Stop at the Station with very gently used clothing for all occasions! This spring, they also expanded into Caledonia, MN with Boutique Station Too on Main St. in Caledonia. They also have accessories, shoes, makeup, perfume, and gifts at both locations.