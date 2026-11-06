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Newsom commutes California death row sentences to life in prison
8 days ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom will commute every death sentence in his state to a sentence of life in prison without parole, he said on Thursday. "I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us," he said in a statement.