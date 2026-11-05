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Democrat Nate Willems wins election for attorney general in Iowa
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Nate Willems wins election for attorney general in Iowa. KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak is set to leave prison to serve the remainder of his graft sentence at home, after his political party on Friday paid a 50 million ringgit ($12.3 million) fine required under the terms of a royal pardon. Najib, 73, has been imprisoned since August 2022, when Malaysia’s top court upheld his conviction in his first graft trial linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of state investment fund 1MDB. Malaysia’s king in September granted Najib a rare clemency, allowing him to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest. The house arrest applies only to his reduced six-year sentence in the first trial. It doesn’t cover a separate 15-year prison sentence imposed in December 2025 for corruption and money laundering in a second major trial tied to the 1MDB scandal. Asyraf Wajid Dusuki, secretary-general of the United Malays National Organization, said in a statement that the party had collected sufficient funds through its donation drive for Najib. He said the party had completed payment of the fine at the High Court earlier Friday.