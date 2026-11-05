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17 Best Italian Restaurants in Manhattan (NY)
By Tourist Checklist,6 days ago
If you love Italian food, Manhattan is the place to be! The city is filled with amazing Italian restaurants that serve everything from classic pasta dishes to delicious pizza. Whether you want a fancy night out or a quick bite, there’s something for everyone. From cozy trattorias to sleek dining spots, you can taste the flavors of Italy right in the heart of the city.