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17 Best Seafood Restaurants in Philly (PA)
By Tourist Checklist,5 days ago
If you love seafood, Philadelphia has some fantastic restaurants for you to try! From fresh shrimp tacos to delicious clam chowder, there’s something for everyone. The city is known for its seafood, offering a variety of tasty dishes made from ingredients caught right from the ocean. Each restaurant has its own unique twist, so you’ll always find something new to enjoy.