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17 Best Michelin Star Restaurants in Dallas (TX)
By Tourist Checklist,5 days ago
Dallas is known for its exciting food scene, and Michelin Star restaurants are a big part of it. These restaurants have earned special awards for their amazing food and service. If you’re a foodie or just love a good meal, you will want to check out these top spots in the city. Each restaurant offers a unique experience, making your dining outing something special.