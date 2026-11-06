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Nintendo Warns Rising Memory Costs Could Have a Greater Impact Next Fiscal Year
8 days ago
At an earnings press conference, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the concerns about the rising memory and component costs, acknowledging that their impact on the company is expected to become more significant during the next fiscal year. Despite this, he stated that procurement is currently progressing according to plan and that Nintendo has established measures to secure enough supplies to reach their sales targets for the current fiscal year.