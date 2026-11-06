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Tina Abrams Becomes First Woman Elected President of Seneca Nation
8 days ago
The Seneca Nation witnessed history unfold on Election Day when its people chose Tina Abrams to be their new President. On Tuesday, Abrams received 1,040 votes across the Senecas' Cattaraugus and Allegany territories, becoming the first woman elected to serve as Seneca Nation President since it adopted its constitution in 1848. She will officially be sworn into office on November 10th. Earlier this year, Abrams was recognized as a New York State Senate Woman of Distinction.