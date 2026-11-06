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Nintendo Reports Steady Switch 2 Sales Momentum Across Global Markets
8 days ago
At an earnings press conference, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa commented on the sales performance of the Nintendo Switch 2, stating that the console continues to sell at a good pace across global markets. However, performance has varied between regions, particularly following the recent price increase. According to his comments, Japan experienced a surge in demand ahead of the price adjustment, while sales have now settled since the new pricing took effect.