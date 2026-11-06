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Weekend picks: KR3TURE, Dolly: A Tribute, & MNEMOSCENE: An Evening of Experimental Electronic Music
By North State Public Radio,8 days ago
$18-20 Here are two tales to get you ready for the upcoming holiday season: “A Krampus Carol” and “A VHS Christmas Carol.” The first is about Krampus, a horned, mischief-loving creature of European folklore, and the second is an '80s synth-pop music-inspired one-act based on Charles Dickens's story “A Christmas Carol.”