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Nintendo says their approach to diverse software and third party relationships fostered on Switch will continue with Switch 2
8 days ago
Following Nintendo’s most recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has given a look at how Nintendo plans to keep moving forward with Switch 2. According to the president, many of the lessons learned and relationships fostered on the original Switch will help pave the way for Switch 2.