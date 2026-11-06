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Engineering Dean Tejal Desai ’94 to step down, assume new position at Vanderbilt San Francisco
By Samah Hamid,8 days ago
Tejal Desai ’94 will step down from her position as dean of engineering and depart the University on Dec. 31, according to a Thursday announcement. Since Desai assumed her leadership position at Brown, the School of Engineering has more than doubled the number of engineering concentrators in the past three years and recruited a dozen new faculty members. The school has also seen a 23% increase in master’s student matriculation in the last two years and a 40% increase in research funding awards from 2022 to 2025.