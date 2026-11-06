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Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Brings Back The Last Stand With New Strikeforces
By Jake Su,8 days ago
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Brings Back The Last Stand. Surviving 20 escalating waves of Warhammer 40,000 enemies was never particularly relaxing, but KING Art Games is giving players considerably more tactical firepower for the next round. Deep Silver has revealed how The Last Stand will return in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, with the familiar three-player co-operative survival mode receiving a substantial expansion through new Strikeforces, deeper progression and five Commanders available at launch.