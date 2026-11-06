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Billy V Live: 50 Years of Protecting Kahoolawe, Gramps Morgan, and Local Film Power
By HNN Staff,8 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Billy V sits down with cultural leaders, music icons, and industry champions shaping Hawaiʻi and beyond. Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana: Musician Kimiʻe Miner and PKO representative Kaipu Keala discuss the 50-year legacy of the movement, an eight-artist huakaʻi and album project, and Hawaiʻi International Film Festival (HIFF) screenings of “Sacred Island: Living the Dream,” by HNN’s own Mark Carpenter and Corbin Gregory. View the full screening schedule here.
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