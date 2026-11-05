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OrthAlign Launches Lantern ASC for Hip and Knee Replacements
By Sam Brusco,3 days ago
OrthAlign has launched Lantern ASC, a handheld navigation platform for total hip and knee replacements designed to support joint replacement programs at hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The announcement coincides with the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting. Lantern ASC combines a reusable navigation unit...