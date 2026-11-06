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Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown: Edward Fryatt wins by six at Boulder Creek
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,8 days ago
Edward Fryatt followed his Carlton Woods Senior Invitational victory with another commanding performance, winning the Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown by six strokes. The Las Vegas, Nev., golfer closed with a 4-under 68 at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev., completing three rounds in the 60s for a 16-under 200 total.