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ERC5 Senior Alliance Invites Community to Free Senior Resources Panel on Dec. 9
By HCN Staff,6 days ago
WILBRAHAM — Growing older brings new questions — and opportunities to plan for a vibrant future. The ERC5 Senior Alliance invites older adults, family members, caregivers, friends, and neighbors to a free educational panel on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Hampden Post Acute, 9 Maple St., Wilbraham. The event will focus on learning about local senior care resources and planning with confidence.