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Law & Order: SVU season 28 episode 6: Benson, Stabler reunite!
7 days ago
As we get a little more prepared to see Law & Order: SVU season 28 episode 6 on NBC, we do tend to think that it has one of the easiest promotional sells ever. Who doesn’t want to see Christopher Meloni back as Elliot Stabler? Even if the Organized Crime series is done for the time being, he is still more than happy to reunite here and there with Mariska Hargitay.