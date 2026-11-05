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Timothy Neville
7 days ago
Timothy David Neville, age 53, our beloved son, brother, brother in law, uncle and cousin left us for heaven on November 3rd, 2026. Tim was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1973, the youngest son of Daniel E. and Carol A. (Baughman) Neville. He attended Zanesville Christian School and graduated from Howland Christian School in 1992 as the co-valedictorian of his class. Tim graduated from Pensacola Christian College in 1996 with a degree in Business Administration. He earned his Master’s Degree in Strategic Leadership from Roberts Wesleyan University in May of 2017, with a 4.0 grade point average. During his junior and senior years of high school, Tim worked as a camp counselor at Echoing Hills, where he felt called to minister to and help better the lives of individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. He worked at facilities in Monroe Community Mental Health Authority, Koinonia Homes, Ohio Mentor, Inc., and Threshold Residential Services, Inc. Tim began his career with Echoing Hills in 2011 and became President and Chief Executive Officer of Echoing Hills in 2019. Tim was the leader and face of the organization. He worked with the Board of Directors, stakeholders, staff, and individuals served to fulfill the purpose of creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities to know and experience Jesus Christ.