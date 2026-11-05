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Elsbeth season 4 episode 5 spoilers: The eating contest
7 days ago
Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to dive into Elsbeth with season 4 episode 5 — is there a singular story that stands out at the moment?. Of course, we are acutely aware of the fact that guest stars are going to remain a major selling point for the show and for “All About Eats,” we are going to see an especially funny person in Sam Richardson (Veep, The Afterparty) turn up. He serves as an entry point to a mystery that is all about competitive eating, a sport most people only tend to think about on the Fourth of July. Of course, it goes so much deeper than that, and this could prove to be a rather complicated case for Carrie Preston’s character to unravel.