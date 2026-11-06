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FOX5 follows recruits over 6 months to historic Henderson police graduation
By Karla Salinas,8 days ago
HENDERSON (FOX5) — Anthony Rosas and Tiffany Harris graduated Thursday from the Henderson Police Academy after 26 weeks of training, becoming Henderson police officers. Six months ago, Rosas and Harris walked into the academy as recruits. FOX5 followed the two recruits during that time, including their first days at the academy and some of the toughest parts of their training.
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