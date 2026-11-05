undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mendocino Farms Eyes Los Gatos Spot Inside a Shopping Center Losing Its Nob Hill
By Eileen Vargas,8 days ago
Mendocino Farms is reportedly eyeing a new Los Gatos restaurant that would occupy a 2,722-square-foot space formerly used by a home-assistance business, inside a shopping center whose Nob Hill Foods anchor is on its way out. The fast-casual chain, known for chef-inspired sandwiches, salads and wraps, would be moving into a retail landscape already in flux at that center.
2