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Nevada heat rule has no temperature trigger as complaints rise in hotter conditions
By Christopher Kim,2 days ago
Nevada’s regulation, R131-24, defines occupational heat exposure by whether working conditions create a “reasonable likelihood” of heat illness, considering factors that include temperature, humidity, radiant heat, workload and protective clothing. The regulation does not set a single temperature at which protections begin, according to Nevada Current. Under the rule, employers required to maintain a written safety program must prepare a one-time job hazard analysis for relevant work conditions, as described in the approved regulation.
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