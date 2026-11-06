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ECC CHAMPIONS: Windham survives against Montville in five sets to claim first title in program history
By Johnny Uricchio @johnnyu929 juricchio@thechronicle.com,8 days ago
NEW LONDON — Windham capped off their historic season reaching new heights in thriller fashion. Facing the Montville Wolves, the Windham Whippets girls volleyball team survived in five sets (25-12, 25-20, 13-25, 22-25, 15-10) to claim their first Eastern Connecticut Conference Championship in program history at New London High School on Thursday afternoon in the Division II title.