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Buffalo Bills Injury Report: Dee Alford, Spencer Brown Return
By Rachel Auberger,8 days ago
Dee Alford is back at full strength, Spencer Brown is practicing again, and the Bills have some welcome injury news. The Buffalo Bills got an extra day of rest as they headed into Week 9 coming off a win over the Baltimore Ravens. With Week 9’s game against the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday night, the Bills didn’t have an official on-the-books practice until today.