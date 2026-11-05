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Ice Miller Ditches Bottleworks Tower Plan After Years of Construction Delays
By Luis Martinez,2 days ago
Ice Miller has walked away from its planned headquarters tower in the Bottleworks District, ending a lease agreement with developer Hendricks Commercial Properties in October after years of construction delays. The downtown Indianapolis law firm, which had signed on as the sole tenant for an office building at the northeast corner of 10th and Bellefontaine streets, north of the Bottleworks Hotel, now says the project no longer fits its needs and is considering other downtown options but may remodel its existing space at OneAmerica Tower and stay there.
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