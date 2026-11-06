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Series A Plots Second Cafe at Westfield Century City for Early 2027
By Gabriela Martinez,8 days ago
A plywood-covered storefront at Westfield Century City is the first sign that Series A, the Beverly Hills coffee and matcha shop known for its sweet potato coffee and cream-top drinks, is opening a second location inside the mall. The new cafe is set to take over a former Pret A Manger space on Level 1, with co-founder Derek Rhie targeting an opening in the first quarter of 2027.