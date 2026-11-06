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Colorado Senate, House Democrats to hold dual 2/3 supermajority for 1st time since 1938
By Willow Engle,8 days ago
The Colorado Democratic Party just made history in the Colorado General Assembly. Following a massive nationwide shift toward the party Tuesday evening, Colorado’s legislature will have 24 Democratic senators and at least 45 Democratic representatives. Beginning Jan. 11, 2027, both chambers will carry a 2/3 supermajority for the first time in 89 years.
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