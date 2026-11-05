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Malibu council race tightens as Smith’s lead over Riggins narrows to 37 votes
By The Malibu Times,4 days ago
Stewart remains first in updated returns; counting continues in local and statewide contests. The race for Malibu’s second City Council seat tightened in updated election returns, with challenger Danny Smith holding a 37-vote advantage over incumbent Marianne Riggins as ballot counting continued. Incumbent Doug Stewart remained in first place with 1,650 votes, or 32.94%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s update released at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Smith followed with 1,557 votes, or 31.08%, while Riggins had 1,520 votes, or 30.35%. A. Sam Dibaei received 282 votes, or 5.63%. Two council seats are on the ballot. Smith’s lead over Riggins narrowed from 63 votes in the county’s 10:04 p.m. election-night update to 37 votes Wednesday. Stewart’s advantage over Smith increased from 63 votes to 93.