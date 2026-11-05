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Pueblo voters reject fire dept. tax, approve zoo and library measures
7 days ago
A city ballot measure proposed by Mayor Heather Graham seeking to raise sales taxes to fund the Pueblo Fire Department and public safety technology was resoundingly shot down by voters on Election Day. However, voters approved two other measures to continue funding the Pueblo City-County Library District and provide a new source of steady funding for the Pueblo Zoo.
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