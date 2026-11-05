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For 27 years, Malibu has gathered to say thank you
By Hayley Mattson,3 days ago
City honors the volunteers behind Malibu’s annual Veterans Day ceremony as Chair Ani Dermenjian prepares for this year’s gathering, “Your Service, Our Freedom”. Sometimes, the measure of a community tradition is a grown child returning to tell you they remember. For Ani Dermenjian, founder and chair of the Malibu Veterans Day Public Ceremony Committee, those moments have become among the most meaningful rewards of organizing the annual gathering. A young adult will approach her and recall standing onstage as a small child, reading a poem to honor veterans. Years later, the experience has stayed with them.