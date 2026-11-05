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GAME CENTRAL: Savannah State Closes 2026 Season Against Virginia-Lynchburg
6 days ago
Savannah State University will close out their 2026 season hosting Virginia University-Lynchburg. It's been a tough season for the Tigers as they opened the season with South Carolina State (defending HBCU &MEAC champions) followed by Albany State (defending SIAC champions) and Edward Waters (predicted 2026 SIAC champions). And in the late stretch of the season, the Tigers faced two of the top three teams in the conference (Kentucky State and Benedict).