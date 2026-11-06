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Ventilation in Cold-Climate Commercial Renovations
8 days ago
In a commercial renovation or tenant fit-out, ventilation is often treated as a trade that slots in once the layout is settled. In a cold climate that order of work tends to cost money later. Outdoor air has to be heated for much of the year, buildings are sealed tighter after an upgrade, and whatever slips through design and commissioning surfaces after occupancy as complaints: cold drafts at reception, stuffy meeting rooms, smells drifting from the staff kitchen into the open-plan office.