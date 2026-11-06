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Buffalo Early Learning Center hosts Family Engagement Night for Birth-to-5 year old students
By Justin Craft,8 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Families gathered at the Buffalo Early Learning Center for a Family Engagement Night for Birth-to-5 students. The event had developmental stations designed to encourage families to learn, play and participate together. Children and their families also took part in hands-on STEM activities, giving students a chance to explore and learn.