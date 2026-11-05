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homecoming 2026
By Courtesy of Associated Student Government,5 days ago
Homecoming Court’s relationship with Greek Life and the role it plays with the king and queen. Greek life organizations have a strong presence on UofA homecoming court, with many candidates involved in fraternities and sororities. Former homecoming queen Abbi Melton and candidate Davis Halsell discuss how Greek life can influence campaigning and help candidates connect with voters.