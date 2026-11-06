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Pasadena Playhouse Finally Gives L.A. the Passing Strange Premiere It Waited 20 Years For
By Jake Rodriguez,8 days ago
Passing Strange, a rock musical set in 1970s Los Angeles, is now receiving its first Southern California stage production at Pasadena Playhouse. The show previously reached national audiences through a Spike Lee film of the Broadway production, broadcast on PBS. The Pasadena engagement runs through November 29, with opening night set for this Sunday.
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