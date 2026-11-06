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Drake Maye vs. Jordan Love: Which is the better quarterback?
By Paul Noonan,7 days ago
We here at Acme Packing Company are careful not to judge quarterbacks on raw counting statistics unless they suit our needs. For instance, we love Brett Favre’s longevity stats, yards, and touchdowns, but when it comes to interceptions, for all QBs with at least 2500 attempts, he’s 75th (out of 147). Not too shabby! But usually, especially lately, counting stats have worked against us because the Packers run at SUCH a slow pace that Jordan Love really can’t rack up any significant yardage or touchdown totals. And so, typically we rely on things like EPA (Expected Points Added) and CPOE (Completion Percentage Over Expected), which makes us feel all warm and fuzzy.