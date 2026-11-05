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Cresskill's Elgen Staffing Joins Forces With Massachusetts Giant Masis Staffing
By Desiree Washington,2 days ago
Elgen Staffing, the direct-hire recruiting firm that has operated out of Cresskill, has entered a partnership with Masis Staffing Solutions, a family-owned staffing company with operations in more than 30 states. The companies say Elgen will keep its existing team, its Cresskill branch operations, and its day-to-day client contacts in place throughout the transition.