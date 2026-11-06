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Kiyomi McMiller’s 42-Point Clinic Takes Tammi Reiss, Gators to 2-0 Start
By Caroline Walsh,7 days ago
Florida women’s basketball junior Kiyomi McMiller set a program record for the most points in a Gators debut to start the Tammi Reiss era with a decisive season-opening victory against Bucknell. And it didn’t take long for the guard to make history again, just days later, as the Gators returned Thursday afternoon to the O’Connell Center to face Central Florida.