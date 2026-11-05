undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Generation to Generation: Building Homes, Strengthening Communities
6 days ago
In the summer of 1964, John Kelly and his young family left Marshalltown, Iowa, for St. Louis, taking a chance on a future they could not yet imagine. John had been working as a sales manager for a furniture store, and his wife, Mary, left behind the security of an established life to begin a new chapter with him. Six weeks after arriving in St. Louis, their son, Jeff Kelly, was born — the beginning of a family story that would span generations.