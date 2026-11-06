undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Popular Hood River brewpub suddenly closes after being sold to owner of ‘BuzzBalls’
By Abby DavisFOX 12 Staff,8 days ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sazerac has closed Full Sail Brewing’s Hood River brewpub after acquiring the company and does not plan to make or distribute Full Sail beer in the long term, a spokesperson said. The Kentucky-based spirits company confirmed the acquisition Thursday. In a statement, Victoria Zabel-Wirdak, Sazerac’s...