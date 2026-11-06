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Multiple Wood Pallets fell from a Pickup Truck and a Trailer that both Overturned onto the 15 Freeway Thursday Afternoon
By Staff Writer,8 days ago
DEVORE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck pulling a trailer of wooden pallets overturned on southbound Interstate 15 just before the Glen Helen Parkway. The solo vehicle incident happened just after 12pm, November 5, 2026, on southbound I-15 just before the Glen Helen Pkwy exit. From reports...
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